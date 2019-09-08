Limber Grove, Colorado-branded hats, opens shop in Breckenridge’s Town Square Mall

Mason Mitchell has been selling his hats under the name Limber Grove Headwear around the state for years, but he recently opened his first retail location in Town Square Mall in Breckenridge.

When Mitchell started his business, he said he noticed there weren’t many truly local products in gift stores.

“I noticed there was a lack of quality stuff for people to take home. When you go into the gift shops, everything is not local. So we started buying from local products, and I noticed it really sold when you told people the local story,” Mitchell said.

While Mitchell creates his hats as a type of souvenir, he wants to create a more “classy” product, which is why his hats use natural tones and muted patterns. He says his hats are popular with visitors and locals.

“I’m bridging the gap between people who are coming and want to bring something home and people who live here,” Mitchell said.

Mitchell still sells his hats wholesale across the state, but a central retail location gives him more visibility and interaction with customers. In addition to providing quality hats to the community, Mitchell finds purpose in giving back.

“What makes us unique is that 10-20% of our profits go to the Breckenridge Outdoor Education Center. We consider ourselves purpose driven,” Mitchell said.

The Outdoor Education Center works to include people with special needs or disabilities in outdoor recreation.

Limber Grove Headwear is open for business at 100 N. Main St., Unit 203 in Breckenridge. Mitchell’s products also can be purchased at LimberGrove.com.