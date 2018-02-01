Lindsey Vonn’s Super Bowl commercial will move you

Lindsey Vonn’s Super Bowl commercial tells the story of her athletic challenges and triumphs.

After winning gold at the Vancouver Olympics in 2010, Vonn was injured and unable to compete at Sochi in 2014. Since then she has persevered through a broken back, torn ligaments and hours of time working on her physical recovery. In 2018, Lindsey Vonn is back and ready to set the world on fire at the Pyeongchang Winter Olympic Games.

Watch Lindsey Vonn's "Best of U.S." Super Bowl commercial.