Listen to history: The construction of the Eisenhower-Johnson Memorial Tunnel, the highest vehicle tunnel in America

Completed in the 1970s, the Eisenhower-Johnson Memorial Tunnel was an incredible feat of transportation engineering, at one point in history standing as the highest vehicular tunnel in the world. Construction of the tunnels took some lives, and ended up costing more than twice the original agreed upon amount, but these days it sees an average of 30,000 cars travel through the tunnel each day, and 400 million cars have used the tunnel since it opened. Safety equipment and standards have been in place since the beginning, only progressing with technology, and the tunnels can still claim zero motorist fatalities within them.

Hannah Braun, an assistant staff historian with the Colorado Department of Transportation, gave the final presentation of this winter’s Frisco Historic Park & Museum’s lecture series to a packed house. Attendees braved an incoming winter storm to hear her lecture, “Highest Automotive Tunnel in America: The Eisenhower-Johnson Memorial Tunnel,” gathering in the back of the Log Cabin and one even sitting on the floor after every chair was filled.

Listen: “Highest Automotive Tunnel in America: The Eisenhower-Johnson Memorial Tunnel”