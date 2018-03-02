Listen: Women of the Gold Rush; tales of prostitutes, philanthropists and other notable women of history

On Wednesday, Feb. 28, the Frisco Historic Park and Museum's winter lecture series continued with “Women of the Gold Rush,” presented by Minneapolis jewelry designer T Lee.

With the assistance of two other storytellers, Lee weaved tales of the reformed prostitute, the persistent philanthropist, the reluctant doctor, the feisty feminist, the quintessential merchant and the abandoned native.

Listen to the presentation here:

Along with the oral presentation, Lee also showed images of her jewelry designs, inspired by these extraordinary women of history.

Upcoming schedule

March 7 at 3 p.m. in the Log Chapel

They weren't all Prostitutes and Gamblers

Presented by Dr. Sandie Mather

Guests are invited to learn about the lives of the women living in Summit County in the 1880s and 1890s. One interesting character was Anna Sadler Hamilton, the wife of a meat merchant, who arrived in Breckenridge in 1885 as a bride and who never stopped longing for the family she left in Illinois.

March 14 at 3 p.m. in the Log Chapel

Sisters of Courage

Presented by Dave Lively

Dave Lively will present the story of the Harbison's, an ordinary family with a remarkable tale. In 1896 Annie and Kittie Harbison homesteaded side by side in the Kawuneeche Valley near Grand Lake and this presentation will be a journey into the past exploring their pioneer experience, their family's unique life and how the Harbison Ranch became the west entrance to Rocky Mountain National Park.

March 21 at 3 p.m. in the Log Chapel

South Park Perils: Short Ropes and True Tales

Presented by Christie Wright

Summit and Park counties share a common border – the Continental Divide, accessible via three timberline passes. Guests will hear about four true murder stories from the 1800s, which happened in Park County, just across the Divide: in Hall Valley (near Webster Pass); in Jefferson (Georgia Pass); and in Como (Boreas Pass). These dastardly deeds really are stranger than fiction!

March 28 at 3 p.m. in the Log Chapel

Highest Automotive Tunnel in America: The Eisenhower-Johnson Memorial Tunnel

Presented by Hannah Braun

One of the most incredible feats of transportation engineering and completed in the 1970s, the Eisenhower-Johnson Memorial Tunnel was the highest vehicular tunnel in the world. An average of 30,000 cars travel through the tunnel each day, and 400 million cars have used the tunnel since it opened, without a single motorist fatality. The fascinating story of the tunnel involves harsh winters, dangerous fault lines, technological advances and the fight for women's rights in the work place.

For more information regarding the Frisco Historic Park and Museum and its programs, please go to FriscoHistoricPark.com or call (970) 668-3428.