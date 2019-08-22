‘Little Shop of Horrors’ premieres Friday

The play runs from Friday, Aug. 23, to Sept. 1 at Backstage Theater, 121 S. Ridge St. Tickets range from $15 to $25.

Courtesy Breckenridge Backstage Theatre

BRECKENRIDGE — The summer theater season continues with Breckenridge Backstage Theatre’s production of “Little Shop of Horrors” musical comedy.

The story follows the meek flower shop assistant Seymour as he pines for coworker Audrey. During a total eclipse, he discovers an unusual plant he names Audrey II, which feeds only on human flesh and blood.

After Seymour feeds Audrey’s boyfriend, Orin, to the plant after Orin’s accidental death, he must come up with more bodies for the increasingly bloodthirsty plant.

The play runs from Friday, Aug. 23, to Sept. 1 at Backstage Theater, 121 S. Ridge St. Tickets range from $15–$25. Visit BackstageTheatre.org to purchase.