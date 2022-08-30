Live test of Wireless Emergency Alert planned for Sept. 12

Summit County was selected as a national participant for an upcoming test of the Wireless Emergency Alert system, and officials are looking for volunteers to answer questions about the exercise.

The Summit County Office of Emergency Management will be partnering with the Federal Communications Commission to perform a live test on Sept. 12 at 10 a.m.

This is the first-ever federally coordinated Wireless Emergency Alert exercise, Summit County Director of Emergency Management Brian Bovaird wrote. It will measure performance during local activations.

The geographic accuracy of alert delivery in the mountains is very tricky, Boviard says, so this test will provide valuable information for the county that will guide the process of sending these alerts in the future.

The Office of Emergency Management is looking for volunteers within county limits on the scheduled test date between 10-11 a.m. Once the alert is sent out, there will be a five-minute online questionnaire to complete.

Volunteers can sign up at TinyURL.com/OEMAssist .

Participants will receive an email with some basic instructions prior to the test.