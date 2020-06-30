LIVE UPDATES: 2020 primary election in Summit County
Editor’s note: This story will be updated with the latest election news and results.
6:45 p.m.: Polls close at 7 p.m. As of 4 p.m. Tuesday, the Colorado Secretary of State’s Office was reporting 3,983,233 ballots had been cast in the state’s primary election. Of those voting, 1,188,430 were Democrats, 1,094,555 were Republicans, 45,038 were Libertarians and 1,643,911 were unaffiliated voters.
Support Local Journalism
As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible.
Now more than ever, your financial support is critical to help us keep our communities informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having on our residents and businesses. Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.
Your donation will be used exclusively to support quality, local journalism.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User