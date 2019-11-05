LIVE UPDATES: Election Day in Summit County

The Summit County Senior Center is one of three locations in Summit County open on Tuesday, Nov. 5, for in-person voting as well as ballot drop off.

Liz Copan / ecopan@summitdaily.com

Editor’s note: This story will be updated throughout the evening. For the latest local election news, visit summitdaily.com/election, follow @SummitDailyNews on Facebook and @SummitDailyNews on Twitter.

4:30 p.m. Polls are open for the next 2 1/2 hours throughout Summit County:

Breckenridge: Summit County Courthouse, 208 E. Lincoln Ave.

Frisco: Summit County Community and Senior Center, 83 Nancy’s Place

Silverthorne: Silverthorne Pavilion, 400 Blue River Parkway

Don’t forget to being an accepted form of ID.

3:50 p.m. Summit County Clerk and Recorder Kathleen Neel said about 6,500 ballots have been cast as of late Tuesday afternoon. That compares with about 6,000 ballots in 2017, the last odd-year election.

She said she had not heard of any lines at polling centers but that the Silverthorne polling location had been the busiest so far today with about 100 people voting.

3:45 p.m. A local voter called the Summit Daily News to report a misprint on the ballot sleeve that said ballots were due by 7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 4. Summit County Clerk and Recorder Kathleen Neel confirmed the error.

Ballots actually can be dropped off at any of the following drop boxes until 7 p.m. today: