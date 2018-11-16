Live updates from Copper Mountain Resort’s opening day

Copper Mountain Resort opens on Friday at 9 a.m., with 275 acres of skiable terrain via seven lifts and 27 trails spread across the resort’s East and West villages.

Despite continuing construction on Copper’s new American Eagle and American Flyer lifts in Center Village, the Super Bee lift will be the home base for Copper’s first chair festivities Friday at 9 a.m.

Use #CopperLive on Twitter and Instagram to have your opening day photos featured.

And check out this article for more info on Copper’s skiable terrain and opening weekend festivities scheduled for the coming days.