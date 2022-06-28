Live updates: June 28 primary election results for Summit County
7:17 p.m. National contested races include U.S. senator and U.S. representative for District 2.
7:01 p.m. Drop boxes and polls are officially closed. The Summit Daily News should have preliminary results as they are released.
6:45 p.m. Other state positions — including treasurer, attorney general, board of education at large, District 8 senator and District 13 representative — are running unopposed.
6:30 p.m. The only local contested races are the Summit County assessor and treasurer positions. All other local positions — including clerk and recorder, sheriff, surveyor, coroner and commissioner for District 1 — are running unopposed.
6:15 p.m. There is less than an hour left to vote in the primary election today. Ballots must be received by the town clerk’s office in each town by 7 p.m. Ballots can be dropped off at each communities’ town hall.
For those that haven’t voted yet and are still trying to come to a decision, check out our full guide with candidate profiles, opinion pieces from contested races and more election coverage here.
