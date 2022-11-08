Final update: Live coverage for Summit County’s Nov. 8 Election Day wraps up

In-person polling stations are set up at the Summit County Senior Center.

Liz Copan/Summit Daily News archive

Editor’s note: The live coverage of this year’s primary election has concluded. Please visit SummitDaily.com/Election for continued coverage as the county begins its canvasing process to verify the tallies.

11 p.m.: The Summit Daily News is wrapping up for the evening. No other updates are expected to come tonight. Be sure to check back on SummitDaily.com and SummitDaily.com/Election for final tallies.

10:45 p.m.: Also neck-and-neck is Proposition 123. The statewide ballot measure, if passed, would dedicate $290 million in state revenues to affordable housing. According to Colorado’s Secretary of State’s website, 51% of voters were in favor of the measure, and 49% were not.

10:30 p.m.: It looks like Colorado voters are also divided on Proposition 125, which would expand the retail sales of alcoholic beverages. If passed, it would allow wine to be sold in grocery stores. According to the Colorado Secretary of State’s office, about 50% of voters said “yes” to the measure and the other half of voters said “no.”

10:17 p.m.: It looks like Colorado voters are split on Proposition 122, which would legalize regulated access to natural medicine for people ages 21 and older. The state ballot measure would give Coloradans access to legalized medicinal psychedelics. According to the Colorado Secretary of State’s office, about 51% of the votes in favor of the measure and about 49% of votes said “no.”

10 p.m.: According to the Colorado Secretary of State’s website, incumbent Rep. Lauren Boebrt is falling to her opponent, Adam Frisch. Boebert currently has 125,704 votes, and Frisch has 133,982 votes. The two are running for the 118th United States Congress’ District 3.

Feeling good thus far tonight, but there’s a long way to go.



I can’t thank you all enough for the support, let’s keep going! pic.twitter.com/XaQprTlQFb — Adam Frisch for CD-3 (@AdamForColorado) November 9, 2022

9:42 p.m.: The second batch of votes has been posted. The results are much of the same for all the candidates. All three Dillon ballot questions are showing a majority, too. Voters are showing support for an increase to excise taxes on lodging, an increase to excise taxes on short-term rentals, and an increase in town debt for workforce housing projects.

9:26 p.m.: A few days ago, the Summit County Clerk and Recorder’s office said that at 7:01 p.m. this evening, the first batch of votes would be available and would take about 10-15 minutes to post because it is the largest amount of data. By 9 p.m., the second batch of results would have been posted.

As of 9:26 p.m., the second batch of results has not been reported yet.

9:12 p.m.: We’re still waiting on updates for Summit County races. We have called the sheriff’s race for incumbent Jaime FitzSimons and the clerk and recorder’s race for Stacey Nell, as well as the county’s two ballot measures.

8:57 p.m.: Incumbent U.S. Rep. Joe Neguse is coming out on top for Congressional District 2. Neguse currently has 145,573 votes, and his opponent, Marshall Dawson, has 57,359 votes at last tally.

Thank you to the people of Colorado for giving me the opportunity to continue serving our great state!



It’s been the honor of my life to represent Colorado in the Congress, and I’m excited to keep working together to build a more hopeful future for our state and our country.🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/5O35kAP4At — Joe Neguse (@JoeNeguse) November 9, 2022

8:42 p.m.: Incumbent Sen. Dylan Roberts is beating opponent Matt Solomon for the seat of senator in District 8. At last count, Roberts has 29,214 votes while Solomon has 19,506 votes.

8:21 p.m.: Incumbent Rep. Julie McCluskie is beating opponent David Buckley with 15,506 votes. Buckley has 10,063 votes.

8:04 p.m.: All of the local ballot measures have received a majority of approval votes. Voters voted in favor of all five measures, which include: a county short-term rental lodging tax; an extension of an existing 2.391 mill property tax levy; an increase in to excise taxes on lodging in Dillon; an increase to excise taxes on short-term rentals in Dillon; and an increase in Dillon’s town debt for workforce housing projects.

7:49 p.m.: Results for local races are now up. Jaime FitzSimons is leading for Summit County sheriff, Elisabeth Lawrence is leading for Summit County commissioner and Stacey Nell is leading for Summit County clerk and recorder.

7:40 p.m.: Major news sites, such as NBC , are starting to call the Colorado governor race for Gov. Jared Polis. Other national democratic candidates, such as incumbent Rep. Joe Neguse and incumbent Sen. Michael Bennet, are also pulling ahead.

I am so honored that the people of Colorado have chosen me to serve as Governor! — Jared Polis (@PolisForCO) November 9, 2022

7:25 p.m.: Preliminary results have been released for some of the state and national races on the Colorado Secretary of State’s website. Initial results show that incumbent Gov. Jared Polis is in the lead with 512,966 votes. His challenger, Heidi Ganahl, currently has 331,510 votes.

7:10 p.m.: Drop boxes and polls are officially closed. The Summit Daily News should have preliminary results as they are released.

6:55 p.m.: There are seven Summit County positions up for election tonight: Summit County commissioner for District 1, clerk and recorder, treasurer, assessor, sheriff, surveyor and coroner. Four of those seats are running unopposed: treasurer, assessor, surveyor and coroner.

6:40 p.m.: There is just about 20 minutes left to vote in the elections today. Ballots must be received by the town clerk’s office in each town by 7 p.m. Ballots can be dropped off at each community’s town hall.

For those that haven’t voted yet and are still trying to come to a decision, check out Summit Daily News’ full guide with candidate profiles, opinion pieces from contested races and more election coverage here.