Live updates: Summit County election night 2020

Frisco Town Hall is one of several ballot drop-off locations in Summit County.

Photo by Heather Jarvis / hjarvis@sumitdaily.com

10:45 p.m.: A Colorado ballot measure seeking to limit voting rights from expanding in Colorado looks close to passing based on preliminary returns. As of 8 p.m. on Tuesday, returns for Amendment 76 saw over 61% of voters in favor and about 38% opposed. The amendment needs at least a 55% supermajority to pass, since it changes the Colorado Constitution.

10:40 p.m.: Early voting results on Tuesday showed wolf reintroduction as one of the tightest contests on Tuesday’s ballot, with voters narrowly approving of Proposition 114. The measure would direct Colorado Parks and Wildlife to come up with a plan to reintroduce gray wolves to the Western Slope by the end of 2023.

10:35 p.m.: Voters appeared ready to allow three gambling towns to grow their casinos, with Amendment 77 leading 59% to 41% in early results. Another gambling measure, Amendment C, would ease dated laws regulating charitable bingo and raffles. Early returns were close on that measure, which would require 55% approval to pass because it adds to the Colorado Constitution.

Colorado voters were narrowly split on whether to impose new TABOR-like restrictions on their government officials by requiring lawmakers to seek voter approval for the creation of certain fee-based programs. With 2.4 million votes counted, 52% of voters were in favor of Proposition 117’s passage.

10:30 p.m.: With 81% of the vote tallied, Proposition 113 is leading with 52.8% support. The ballot measure would enter Colorado into a pact with 14 other states and Washington, D.C., to assign the state’s Electoral College votes to the winner of the nationwide popular vote for president.

9:30 p.m.: Colorado voters appeared poised to approve a small, across-the-board cut to the state’s income tax rate that would permanently reduce taxes for individuals and businesses alike. Proposition 116 was leading with 56% of the vote tallied early Tuesday night.

9:20 p.m.: Colorado voters approved Amendment B and jettisoned the Gallagher Amendment in a landslide, repealing the landmark constitutional provision that has delivered more than $35 billion in property tax cuts to homeowners and fundamentally reshaped government spending over the last four decades.

9:10 p.m.: Coloradans voted to approve a tax increase on tobacco products and a new tax on vaping products. Proposition EE will increase the tax on a pack of cigarettes from 84 cents to $2.64 by 2027.

8:50 p.m.: A measure that would ban abortions in Colorado after 22 weeks of pregnancy, except in cases where the mother’s life is at risk, failed Tuesday night. The measure went down 40% to 60%, according to unofficial returns with about 75% of the vote tallied.

8:20 p.m.: Proposition 118, a statewide paid-leave program for workers who want time off to have a baby or care for a sick loved one, was passing 56.5% to 43.5% according to early unofficial returns and 65% of votes tallied.

8:17 p.m.: According to preliminary results, about 72% of voters said “yes” to Ballot Measure 7A, a proposal by the Colorado River Water Conservation District to raise property taxes across its 15-county region. The measure would raise nearly an additional $5 million annually for the river district, which says it will use the money for fighting to keep water on the Western Slope.

8:15 p.m.: Democratic challenger Karl Hanlon of Carbondale has taken the early lead over Republican incumbent Bob Rankin in balloting for the Colorado Senate District 8 seat. Senate District 8 includes Garfield, Moffat, Rio Blanco, Routt, Grand, Jackson and Summit counties.

8:12 p.m.: Rep. Joe Neguse is taking an early lead in his run for reelection to the U.S. House of Representatives in Colorado’s 2nd Congressional District. With 32% of the vote counted, Neguse, a Democrat, leads his Republican challenger Charlie Winn with nearly 70% of the vote, according to The Associated Press. Neguse is leading in Summit County with 67% of the vote.

8:10 p.m.: Democrat John Hickenlooper has defeated Republican Sen. Cory Gardner in one of the closest-watched Senate races in the nation.

8 p.m.: Summit County voters are expected to approve ballot Measure 1A. Summit County voters supported 1A with 58% of the vote, according to early results. The measure allows the Summit Board of County Commissioners to adjust the county’s mill levy rate to maintain revenue in the face of future property tax rate decreases.

7:50 p.m.: Heidi McCollum was elected as the new district attorney, becoming the first female in the 5th Judicial District to hold the top prosecutor’s job. Her win in the race was all but secured in the June 30 Democratic primary when she decisively beat Braden Angel. No Republican entered the field for the primary.

7:47 p.m.: Copper Mountain Consolidated Metro District voters are expected to approve the inclusion of the district into the Lake Dillon Fire Protection District, finalizing a merger that began operationally more than two years ago.

7:45 p.m.: Julie McCluskie is expected to be reelected to serve a second term as the representative for Colorado House District 61, which includes Delta, Gunnison, Lake, Pitkin and Summit counties. Based on early election results, McCluskie, a Democrat, leads her Republican opponent Kim McGahey with 61% of the vote. McCluskie received 69.7% of the Summit County vote.

7:35 p.m.: Voters elected three Democrats to the Summit Board of County Commissioners. In District 1, incumbent Democrat Elisabeth Lawrence beat Republican Allen Bacher with 67.8% of the vote in early results. In District 2, Democrat Tamara Pogue beat Republican Daryl Bohall with 66.6% of the vote. In District 3, Democrat Josh Blanchard beat unaffiliated candidate Erin Young and independent candidate Bruce Butler with 55.7% of the vote.

7:10 p.m.: The Summit County Clerk and Recorder’s office is reporting that 16,537 ballots have been cast out of 21,409 active voters.

7 p.m. The polls are officially closed. We should have preliminary results shortly.

