Takeout options from Summit County restaurants

Though the dining room of Aurum Food & Wine in Breckenridge is closed, it and many other establishments are offering to-go food.

Courtesy Elaine Collins

Editor’s note: Is your restaurant offering take-away food? Email the details to news@summitdaily.com to be added to this list.

FRISCO — Summit County has ordered all businesses to close indefinitely. Only banks, grocery stores, liquor stores, marijuana dispensaries, pharmacies and gas stations are to remain open. However, many dining establishments are still offering to-go food options and delivery.

Breckenridge

Aurum Food & Wine, 209 S. Ridge St.

Hours: Noon to 8 p.m.

Menu: Limited. Visit AurumBreckenridge.com. 20% off carry-out food.

To order: 970-771-3943

Bangkok Happy Bowl, 103 N. Main St.

Hours: 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday

Menu: Full. Visit AspenThai.net/Breckenridge-thai-food

To order: 970-547-9998

Beaver Run Resort Skywalk Deli, 620 Village Road

Hours: 8 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Menu: Full. Visit BeaverRun.com

To order: 970-453-8756

Blue Rive Bistro, 305 N. Main St.

Hours: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Menu: Limited. Visit BlueRiverBistro.com

To order: 970-453-6974

BoLD, 505 S. Main St.

Hours: 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Menu: Full. Visit BoldBreck.com

To order: 970-423-5150

Breckenridge Distillery, 1925 Airport Road

Hours: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. for lunch, 4-9 p.m. for dinner

Menu: Limited. Visit BreckenridgeDistillery.com

To order: 970-547-9759 or place an order online

Breckenridge Pour House, 206 N. Main St.

Hours: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Menu: Limited. Visit BreckPourHouse.com

To order: 970-423-5101

BreckFast, 500 S. Main St.

Hours: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Menu: Limited. Visit BreckFastColorado.com

To order: 970-771-3456

Cabin Juice, 605 S. Park Ave.

Hours: 7 a.m. to close for as long as there are Gravity Haus guests

Menu: Full. Visit CabinJuice.com

To order: 970-423-2299

Cool River Coffee House and Cafe, 325 Main St.

Hours: 7 a.m. to noon.

Menu: Full. Visit CoolRiverCoffeeHouse.com

To order: 970-453-1716 or place an order online

Daylight Donuts, 305 N. Main St.

Hours: 5-11 a.m.

Menu: Full. Visit DaylightDonuts.com

To order: 970-453-2548

Duggan’s Deli, 111 Ski Hill Road

Hours: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Menu: Full.

To order: 970-453-4036

Empire Burger, 500 S. Main St.

Hours: Noon to 8 p.m.

Menu: Full. Visit EmpireBurger.com

To order: 970-453-2329

Fatty’s Pizzeria, 106 S. Ridge St.

Hours: Noon to 7 p.m.

Menu: Full. Visit FattysPizzeria.com

To order: 970-453-9802

Flip Side, 302 S. Main St.

Hours: 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Menu: Limited. Visit FlipSideBurger.com

To order: 970-771-3085

Giampietro Pizzeria, 100 N. Main St.

Hours: 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Menu: Limited. Visit GiampietroPizza.com

To order: 970-453-3838

The Lost Cajun, 411 S. Main St.

Hours: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Menu: Full. Visit TheLostCajun.com

To order: 970-547-8330

Luigi’s Sports Bar & Pizzeria, 411 S. Main St.

Hours: 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Menu: Full. Visit LuigisBreckenridge.com

To order: 970-771-3122

Mi Casa Mexican Restaurant & Cantina, 600 S. Park Ave.

Hours: Noon to 8 p.m.

Menu: Limited. Visit MiCasaBreck.com

To order: 970-453-2071

Modis, 113 S. Main St.

Hours: 3-8:30 p.m.

Menu: Full. Visit ModisBreck.com. Orders will receive 20% off.

To order: 970-453-4330.

Myla Rose Saloon, 4192 Colorado Highway 9

Hours: 4-8 pm.

Menu: Full. Visit MylaRoseSaloon.com

To order: 970-453-9491

Piante Pizzeria, 500 S. Main St.

Hours: 4-9 p.m.

Menu: Full. Visit PiantePizzeria.com

To order: 970-423-6693

Twist, 200 S. Ridge St.

Hours: Noon to 8 p.m.

Menu: Limited lunch menu and full dinner menu. Visit TwistBreck.com. Orders receive 25% off.

To order: 970-547-7100.

Whiskey Star Smokehouse, 231 S. Main St.

Hours: 11 a.m. to 1 a.m.

Menu: Limited

To order: 970-453-9683

Windy City Pizza & Pub, 400 N. Park Ave.

Hours: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Menu: Full. Visit WindyCityPizzaBreck.com

To order: 970-453-5570

Dillon

Red Mountain Grill, 703 E. Anemone Trail

Hours: Noon to 7 p.m.

Menu: Full. Visit RedMountainGrill.com

To order: 970-468-1010

Frisco

5th Avenue Grille, 423 Main St.

Hours: Noon to 8 p.m.

Menu: Limited. Visit 5thAveGrille.com

To order: 970-668-3733

Ein Prosit, 313 E. Main St.

Hours: Noon to 8 p.m.

Menu: Full. Visit EinPrositFrisco.com

To order: 970-688-3688

The Lost Cajun, 204 Main St.

Hours: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Menu: Full. Visit TheLostCajun.com

To order: 970-668-4352

Pure Kitchen, 116 Basecamp Way

Hours: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Menu: Limited. Visit Pure.Kitchen

To order: 970-455-1330

Silverthorne

The Mint Steakhouse, 347 Blue River Parkway

Hours: Order from noon to 4 p.m. and pick up from 4-7 p.m.

Menu: Filet mignon, ribeye and New York strip. All entrees come with a salad and twice-baked potato.

To order: 970-827-4114

Sauce on the Blue, 358 Blue River Parkway

Hours: 3-7:30 p.m.

Menu: Full. Visit SauceOnTheBlue.com

To order: 970-468-7488

Timberline Craft Kitchen & Cocktails, 246 Rainbow Drive

Hours: 4-8 p.m. Thursday through Sunday.

Menu: Limited. Visit TimberlineCraftKitchen.com. Receive a $10 gift card when you spend $50 or more.

To order. 970-455-8385 or order online.

Breweries

Breckenridge

Breckenridge Brewery, 600 S. Main St.

Hours: Noon to 6 p.m.

Menu: Limited food options in addition to canned and bottled beer. Visit Facebook.com/breckenridgebrewpub

To order: 970-453-1550

Dillon

Dillon Dam Brewery, 100 Little Dam St.

Hours: 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Menu: All items except cowboy dip, warm spinach salad, onion soup, stout stew and poutine. Visit DamBrewery.com

To order: 970-262-7777

Frisco

Outer Range Brewing Co., 182 Lusher Court