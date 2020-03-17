Takeout options from Summit County restaurants
FRISCO — Summit County has ordered all businesses to close indefinitely. Only banks, grocery stores, liquor stores, marijuana dispensaries, pharmacies and gas stations are to remain open. However, many dining establishments are still offering to-go food options and delivery.
Breckenridge
Aurum Food & Wine, 209 S. Ridge St.
- Hours: Noon to 8 p.m.
- Menu: Limited. Visit AurumBreckenridge.com. 20% off carry-out food.
- To order: 970-771-3943
Bangkok Happy Bowl, 103 N. Main St.
- Hours: 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday
- Menu: Full. Visit AspenThai.net/Breckenridge-thai-food
- To order: 970-547-9998
Beaver Run Resort Skywalk Deli, 620 Village Road
- Hours: 8 a.m. to 11 p.m.
- Menu: Full. Visit BeaverRun.com
- To order: 970-453-8756
Blue Rive Bistro, 305 N. Main St.
- Hours: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Menu: Limited. Visit BlueRiverBistro.com
- To order: 970-453-6974
BoLD, 505 S. Main St.
- Hours: 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
- Menu: Full. Visit BoldBreck.com
- To order: 970-423-5150
Breckenridge Distillery, 1925 Airport Road
- Hours: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. for lunch, 4-9 p.m. for dinner
- Menu: Limited. Visit BreckenridgeDistillery.com
- To order: 970-547-9759 or place an order online
Breckenridge Pour House, 206 N. Main St.
- Hours: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.
- Menu: Limited. Visit BreckPourHouse.com
- To order: 970-423-5101
BreckFast, 500 S. Main St.
- Hours: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Menu: Limited. Visit BreckFastColorado.com
- To order: 970-771-3456
Cabin Juice, 605 S. Park Ave.
- Hours: 7 a.m. to close for as long as there are Gravity Haus guests
- Menu: Full. Visit CabinJuice.com
- To order: 970-423-2299
Cool River Coffee House and Cafe, 325 Main St.
- Hours: 7 a.m. to noon.
- Menu: Full. Visit CoolRiverCoffeeHouse.com
- To order: 970-453-1716 or place an order online
Daylight Donuts, 305 N. Main St.
- Hours: 5-11 a.m.
- Menu: Full. Visit DaylightDonuts.com
- To order: 970-453-2548
Duggan’s Deli, 111 Ski Hill Road
- Hours: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Menu: Full.
- To order: 970-453-4036
Empire Burger, 500 S. Main St.
- Hours: Noon to 8 p.m.
- Menu: Full. Visit EmpireBurger.com
- To order: 970-453-2329
Fatty’s Pizzeria, 106 S. Ridge St.
- Hours: Noon to 7 p.m.
- Menu: Full. Visit FattysPizzeria.com
- To order: 970-453-9802
Flip Side, 302 S. Main St.
- Hours: 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.
- Menu: Limited. Visit FlipSideBurger.com
- To order: 970-771-3085
Giampietro Pizzeria, 100 N. Main St.
- Hours: 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.
- Menu: Limited. Visit GiampietroPizza.com
- To order: 970-453-3838
The Lost Cajun, 411 S. Main St.
- Hours: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Menu: Full. Visit TheLostCajun.com
- To order: 970-547-8330
Luigi’s Sports Bar & Pizzeria, 411 S. Main St.
- Hours: 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.
- Menu: Full. Visit LuigisBreckenridge.com
- To order: 970-771-3122
Mi Casa Mexican Restaurant & Cantina, 600 S. Park Ave.
- Hours: Noon to 8 p.m.
- Menu: Limited. Visit MiCasaBreck.com
- To order: 970-453-2071
Modis, 113 S. Main St.
- Hours: 3-8:30 p.m.
- Menu: Full. Visit ModisBreck.com. Orders will receive 20% off.
- To order: 970-453-4330.
Myla Rose Saloon, 4192 Colorado Highway 9
- Hours: 4-8 pm.
- Menu: Full. Visit MylaRoseSaloon.com
- To order: 970-453-9491
Piante Pizzeria, 500 S. Main St.
- Hours: 4-9 p.m.
- Menu: Full. Visit PiantePizzeria.com
- To order: 970-423-6693
Twist, 200 S. Ridge St.
- Hours: Noon to 8 p.m.
- Menu: Limited lunch menu and full dinner menu. Visit TwistBreck.com. Orders receive 25% off.
- To order: 970-547-7100.
Whiskey Star Smokehouse, 231 S. Main St.
- Hours: 11 a.m. to 1 a.m.
- Menu: Limited
- To order: 970-453-9683
Windy City Pizza & Pub, 400 N. Park Ave.
- Hours: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Menu: Full. Visit WindyCityPizzaBreck.com
- To order: 970-453-5570
Dillon
Red Mountain Grill, 703 E. Anemone Trail
- Hours: Noon to 7 p.m.
- Menu: Full. Visit RedMountainGrill.com
- To order: 970-468-1010
Frisco
5th Avenue Grille, 423 Main St.
- Hours: Noon to 8 p.m.
- Menu: Limited. Visit 5thAveGrille.com
- To order: 970-668-3733
Ein Prosit, 313 E. Main St.
- Hours: Noon to 8 p.m.
- Menu: Full. Visit EinPrositFrisco.com
- To order: 970-688-3688
The Lost Cajun, 204 Main St.
- Hours: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- Menu: Full. Visit TheLostCajun.com
- To order: 970-668-4352
Pure Kitchen, 116 Basecamp Way
- Hours: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Menu: Limited. Visit Pure.Kitchen
- To order: 970-455-1330
Silverthorne
The Mint Steakhouse, 347 Blue River Parkway
- Hours: Order from noon to 4 p.m. and pick up from 4-7 p.m.
- Menu: Filet mignon, ribeye and New York strip. All entrees come with a salad and twice-baked potato.
- To order: 970-827-4114
Sauce on the Blue, 358 Blue River Parkway
- Hours: 3-7:30 p.m.
- Menu: Full. Visit SauceOnTheBlue.com
- To order: 970-468-7488
Timberline Craft Kitchen & Cocktails, 246 Rainbow Drive
- Hours: 4-8 p.m. Thursday through Sunday.
- Menu: Limited. Visit TimberlineCraftKitchen.com. Receive a $10 gift card when you spend $50 or more.
- To order. 970-455-8385 or order online.
Breweries
Breckenridge
Breckenridge Brewery, 600 S. Main St.
- Hours: Noon to 6 p.m.
- Menu: Limited food options in addition to canned and bottled beer. Visit Facebook.com/breckenridgebrewpub
- To order: 970-453-1550
Dillon
Dillon Dam Brewery, 100 Little Dam St.
- Hours: 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Menu: All items except cowboy dip, warm spinach salad, onion soup, stout stew and poutine. Visit DamBrewery.com
- To order: 970-262-7777
Frisco
Outer Range Brewing Co., 182 Lusher Court
- Hours: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Menu: Canned and bottled beer. 20% off purchases if you bring canned goods to support the Family & Intercultural Resource Center. Summit Club and Growler Club members can have their March allotment of beer roll into the next month.
- To order: Visit the to-go window or OuterRange.com
