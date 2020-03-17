Takeout options from Summit County restaurants | SummitDaily.com

News News | March 17, 2020

Staff report
  

Though the dining room of Aurum Food & Wine in Breckenridge is closed, it and many other establishments are offering to-go food.
Courtesy Elaine Collins

Editor’s note: Is your restaurant offering take-away food? Email the details to news@summitdaily.com to be added to this list.

FRISCO — Summit County has ordered all businesses to close indefinitely. Only banks, grocery stores, liquor stores, marijuana dispensaries, pharmacies and gas stations are to remain open. However, many dining establishments are still offering to-go food options and delivery.

Breckenridge

Aurum Food & Wine, 209 S. Ridge St.

  • Hours: Noon to 8 p.m.
  • Menu: Limited. Visit AurumBreckenridge.com. 20% off carry-out food.
  • To order: 970-771-3943

Bangkok Happy Bowl, 103 N. Main St.

Beaver Run Resort Skywalk Deli, 620 Village Road

  • Hours: 8 a.m. to 11 p.m.
  • Menu: Full. Visit BeaverRun.com
  • To order: 970-453-8756

Blue Rive Bistro, 305 N. Main St.

BoLD, 505 S. Main St.

  • Hours: 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
  • Menu: Full. Visit BoldBreck.com
  • To order: 970-423-5150

Breckenridge Distillery, 1925 Airport Road

  • Hours: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. for lunch, 4-9 p.m. for dinner
  • Menu: Limited. Visit BreckenridgeDistillery.com
  • To order: 970-547-9759 or place an order online

Breckenridge Pour House, 206 N. Main St.

BreckFast, 500 S. Main St.

Cabin Juice, 605 S. Park Ave.

  • Hours: 7 a.m. to close for as long as there are Gravity Haus guests
  • Menu: Full. Visit CabinJuice.com
  • To order: 970-423-2299

Cool River Coffee House and Cafe, 325 Main St.

Daylight Donuts, 305 N. Main St.

Duggan’s Deli, 111 Ski Hill Road

  • Hours: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Menu: Full.
  • To order: 970-453-4036

Empire Burger, 500 S. Main St.

Fatty’s Pizzeria, 106 S. Ridge St.

Flip Side, 302 S. Main St.

Giampietro Pizzeria, 100 N. Main St.

The Lost Cajun, 411 S. Main St.

  • Hours: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Menu: Full. Visit TheLostCajun.com
  • To order: 970-547-8330

Luigi’s Sports Bar & Pizzeria, 411 S. Main St.

Mi Casa Mexican Restaurant & Cantina, 600 S. Park Ave.

  • Hours: Noon to 8 p.m.
  • Menu: Limited. Visit MiCasaBreck.com
  • To order: 970-453-2071

Modis, 113 S. Main St.

  • Hours: 3-8:30 p.m.
  • Menu: Full. Visit ModisBreck.com. Orders will receive 20% off.
  • To order: 970-453-4330.

Myla Rose Saloon, 4192 Colorado Highway 9

Piante Pizzeria, 500 S. Main St.

Twist, 200 S. Ridge St.

  • Hours: Noon to 8 p.m.
  • Menu: Limited lunch menu and full dinner menu. Visit TwistBreck.com. Orders receive 25% off.
  • To order: 970-547-7100.

Whiskey Star Smokehouse, 231 S. Main St.

  • Hours: 11 a.m. to 1 a.m.
  • Menu: Limited
  • To order: 970-453-9683

Windy City Pizza & Pub, 400 N. Park Ave.

Dillon

Red Mountain Grill, 703 E. Anemone Trail

Frisco

5th Avenue Grille, 423 Main St.

  • Hours: Noon to 8 p.m.
  • Menu: Limited. Visit 5thAveGrille.com
  • To order: 970-668-3733

Ein Prosit, 313 E. Main St.

The Lost Cajun, 204 Main St.

  • Hours: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
  • Menu: Full. Visit TheLostCajun.com
  • To order: 970-668-4352

Pure Kitchen, 116 Basecamp Way

  • Hours: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Menu: Limited. Visit Pure.Kitchen
  • To order: 970-455-1330

Silverthorne

The Mint Steakhouse, 347 Blue River Parkway

  • Hours: Order from noon to 4 p.m. and pick up from 4-7 p.m.
  • Menu: Filet mignon, ribeye and New York strip. All entrees come with a salad and twice-baked potato.
  • To order: 970-827-4114

Sauce on the Blue, 358 Blue River Parkway

Timberline Craft Kitchen & Cocktails, 246 Rainbow Drive

  • Hours: 4-8 p.m. Thursday through Sunday.
  • Menu: Limited. Visit TimberlineCraftKitchen.com. Receive a $10 gift card when you spend $50 or more.
  • To order. 970-455-8385 or order online.

Breweries

Breckenridge

Breckenridge Brewery, 600 S. Main St.

Dillon

Dillon Dam Brewery, 100 Little Dam St.

  • Hours: 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Menu: All items except cowboy dip, warm spinach salad, onion soup, stout stew and poutine. Visit DamBrewery.com
  • To order: 970-262-7777

Frisco

Outer Range Brewing Co., 182 Lusher Court

  • Hours: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Menu: Canned and bottled beer. 20% off purchases if you bring canned goods to support the Family & Intercultural Resource Center. Summit Club and Growler Club members can have their March allotment of beer roll into the next month.
  • To order: Visit the to-go window or OuterRange.com

