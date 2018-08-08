Local authors to debut books this month in Frisco

Local authors have been hard at work recently with two new books from Summit County writers about to hit the stands later this month. "Excess Baggage," a travel memoir by Tracey Carish, will debut at a launch party on Aug. 14. "Quigley the Quiet Hedgehog," a children's book by Claudine Norden, comes out on Aug. 28.

"Excess Baggage" tells the story of Carish and her family's 18-month nomadic journey through 24 countries around the world, diving into humorous mishaps and meaningful revelations they faced along the way.

There will be a book launch event at Next Page in Frisco on Aug. 11 from 5-7 p.m., which will include a book reading, Q&A session and photo slideshow of moments captured throughout the journey.

"This book was inspired in so many ways by the beauty of Summit County," said Carish. "I'm thrilled to be able to have the very first launch event right here at Next Page."

"Quigley the Quiet Hedgehog" spins a narrative about a self-confident hedgehog that enjoys reading, adventure, friends and solitude. Aimed at preschool and elementary school students, the book celebrates being an introvert and explores the world through the eyes of quiet children.

"I wrote Quigley to help parents and kids redefine introversion as a positive attribute," said Norden. "Quigley advocates for quiet, creative kids and challenges us to grow our emotional intelligence by being intentional in accepting the quiet world around us."

Recommended Stories For You

The book is illustrated by Silverthorne resident Bonnie Wiegand and will be available on Aug. 28.

— Sawyer D'Argonne