Local bike group fundraises for Mineral Belt Trail nonprofit in Leadville

A plaque in honor of the local No Name Group cycling club will be dedicated at this shelter on the Mineral Belt Trail in Leadville as part of a fundraiser for the Leadville nonprofit that conducts maintenance and other projects for the paved recpath.

Bill Tracy / Summit Daily reader

The local cycling tribe known as the No Name Group has raised money for the Mineral Belt Trail nonprofit in Leadville and plans to install a plaque at one of the trail’s wooden shelters.

Group member Bill Tracy of Frisco said they’ve raised $325 in the past week, with $200 going toward the cost of the plaque and the excess funds going toward trail maintenance and improvements conducted by the nonprofit on the popular 11-mile trail that encircles Leadville.

Tracy said the No Name Group will host a riding event in Leadville when the plaque is installed and dedicated at one of the group’s favorite shelters on the loop dubbed “Swamp Angel.”

“The bottom line is, it’s our favorite ride,” Tracy said. “I like to tell Summit County people it’s a marvelous ride and this is an excellent opportunity to give back and contribute to the Mineral Belt Loop.”

Long a part of the Summit County community, the No Name Group consists of 125 members. Tracy said he’s excited that the group’s fundraising will go toward planned 5- and 2-mile expansions to the Mineral Belt Trail paved network.