Local Boy Scout troop hosts Christmas tree fundraiser in Breckenridge
Local Boy Scouts of America Troop 187 is selling Christmas trees to raise money for the troop.
The fundraiser is taking place at the Tiger Dredge Lot at the corner of Park and Washington avenues in Breckenridge by the Riverwalk Center. The fundraiser is open from 4:30-6:30 p.m. Wednesdays through Fridays and from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. weekends.
Money collected at the fundraiser, which accepts cash or check only, will help the troop finance uniforms, insignia, dues and excursions. That includes a three-day backpacking trip as well as a three-day rafting trip in the spring and early summer of next year.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible.
Now more than ever, your financial support is critical to help us keep our communities informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having on our residents and businesses. Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.
Your donation will be used exclusively to support quality, local journalism.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User