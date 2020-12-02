Local Boy Scout troop hosts Christmas tree fundraiser in Breckenridge

Members of Boy Scouts of America Troop 187 pose for a photo at their Christmas Tree Lot fundraiser in Breckenridge.

Photo from Naomi McMahon

Local Boy Scouts of America Troop 187 is selling Christmas trees to raise money for the troop.

The fundraiser is taking place at the Tiger Dredge Lot at the corner of Park and Washington avenues in Breckenridge by the Riverwalk Center. The fundraiser is open from 4:30-6:30 p.m. Wednesdays through Fridays and from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. weekends.

Money collected at the fundraiser, which accepts cash or check only, will help the troop finance uniforms, insignia, dues and excursions. That includes a three-day backpacking trip as well as a three-day rafting trip in the spring and early summer of next year.