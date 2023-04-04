Local business earns accreditation from National Home Watch Association
Summit Second Home Services has earned accreditation from the National Home Watch Association.
The association was formed in 2009 to establish and maintain industry standards for absentee homeowner services and home watching throughout Canada and the U.S. It includes a visual inspection of a home or property to ensure the business is keeping an eye on things and looking for obvious issues, according to the media release.
Summit Second Home Services owner Stacy Sanchez has called Summit County home since 1996. He created his business after realizing that a specialized home watch service was needed in Summit County, according to the release.
