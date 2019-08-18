Local car group announces September events

Cars & Coffee will gather as part of the Vail Automotive Classic on Sept. 7 on the grass at Mountain Plaza at the base of Gondola One in Vail.

Participants are asked to arrive from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. and follow the Vail Automotive Classic signs from the main Vail traffic circle to Vail Road, and continue past Mill Creek Road to the gated tunnel on the right. A volunteer will open the gate and provide directions.

Additional events:

• Steamboat Cars & Coffee is at 9 a.m. Saturday at the Transit Center parking lot.

• Werks Auto & Diesel Repair in Gypsum is having its annual Customer Appreciation Day and Car Show on Sept. 14.