Local chiropractor returns to Summit County after a decade in Denver

Dr. Tami Boyd Eslich is now practicing with Dr. Stephen Hebert at Allied Chiropractic & Massage.

Taylor Sienkiewicz / tsienkiewicz@summitdaily.com

BRECKENRIDGE — Dr. Tami Boyd Eslich, a chiropractor and acupuncturist, started her career working in Frisco and later Dillon in the late 1990s. Eslich and her husband decided to move their family to Denver in 2007 to run two Brain Balance Achievement Centers.

There, the two worked with children with various neuropsychological disorders for 10 years. When their contract with the company was up, they decided to return to Summit County.

When Dr. Stephen Hebert, owner of Allied Chiropractic & Massage, asked Eslich to join his practice, she decided to go back into her former profession and began working with Hebert in December 2019. Eslich said she enjoys seeing results in patients immediately when working as a chiropractor.

“I knew I could make people feel good right away,” Eslich said. “I really like the feeling of someone walking out the door and feeling better.”

Although the nature of the work is quicker than that of Brain Balance, Eslich prefers to take her time with patients and get to the root of the issue.

“I’m very thorough, and I want to make sure people leave happy,” Eslich said.

Eslich used the example of someone with a shoulder injury. In addition to joint adjustments, Eslich uses techniques like cross-fiber massage and acupuncture to fully work through the problem area.

“I like to get in and dig out the scar tissue,” Eslich said.

Eslich’s educational background is unique in that she is certified in chiropractic pediatrics and is therefore trained to work with children and pregnant women.

As for what has changed since Eslich worked as a chiropractor in Dillon, Eslich said she sees many more visitors in Breckenridge and gets more calls from people in pain as opposed to referrals from doctors.

“I think people are just tired of the drug approach,” Eslich said.

Eslich works Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday by appointment at Allied Chiropractic & Massage at 324-2 N. Main St., Breckenridge.