Local DJ signs label deal, releases first album

Though Summit County DJ Connor Maphies is too young to perform in a club, at 20 years old he has plenty of experience. He started to DJ when he was 11 and at 15 he opened for Big Bad Voodoo Daddy in Breckenridge as DJ Maphix.

Now going by Youzlow, Maphies signed with Denver-based Discosapien Records and released a five-track EP of urban hip-hop instrumentals called “Shadows” on July 8.

The debut album is available online on at places like Amazon and iTunes.