Local drought could end if rainy three-month outlook holds as Summit County enters week 8 of no fire restrictions

Monsoonal rains douse mountains east of Keystone on the afternoon of Sunday, July 14, 2022. For the eighth week in a row, there are no fire restrictions recommended for Summit County.

Eiliana Wright/Summit Daily News

There are no fire restrictions recommended for Summit County from Tuesday, Aug. 2, through Monday, Aug. 8.

At the Summit County Board of Commissioners Meeting, Summit County Sheriff Jaime FitzSimons reported that monsoonal rains should continue throughout the week and into the weekend.

The two-week outlook predicts above average temperatures and above-average precipitation. The one-month outlook shows equal chances of temperature and of precipitation.

FitzSimons said the three-month outlook predicts that some areas of Colorado, including Summit County, may come out of drought if the current weather trend continues. The areas most likely to come out of drought first are northwest regions of Colorado.

The energy release components in Summit County are continuously dropping below the 50th percentile.

For a fire restriction to be triggered, energy release components would have to reach above the 90th percentile because that would mean there is a plethora of dead fuels that could be burned in a wildfire.

County commissioners and managers were excited about the wet conditions and commented that the frequent rains and lack of fire restrictions remind them of how Summit County weather used to be.