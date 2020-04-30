Local family establishes 4-year scholarship at The Peak School

The Peak School announced a new scholarship program Wednesday that will allow one talented student to attend the school for the next four years.

The Marie Lewis Academic Scholarship Program is being established thanks to the goodwill of a local family, who asked to remain anonymous, according to Melany Beck, The Peak School’s marketing director.

The scholarship will support one student to attend The Peak School in Frisco on a four-year scholarship. Applicants should be eighth-grade students who are academically motivated, have a depth of interest in a particular area of study, believe in The Peak School’s mission and wouldn’t otherwise be able to afford an independent school education, according to the school. The family who established the program will choose the winner.

The scholarship is valued at more than $80,000, according to the school. Applications are open through May 15. Those who are interested should visit the school’s website or email Jessie Hoehn at jessie.hoehn@thepeakschool.education.

“It’s really important to help build our community, and we really value diversity,” Beck said. “I can’t tell you exactly what an ideal candidate looks like. We’re open to anyone who is motivated and who can show up to The Peak School with an open mind.”