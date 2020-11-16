Local groups will host grab-and-go Thanksgiving dinners amid the pandemic
FRISCO — Both the Rotary Club of Summit County and Father Dyer United Methodist Church will be providing grab-and-go meals for Thanksgiving instead of their normal in-person meals.
Summit Rotary’s community Thanksgiving dinner will be offered from 12-3 p.m. at the Silverthorne Pavilion at 400 Blue River Parkway in Silverthorne. Mike and Tenley Spry, the owners of Sunshine Cafe, have provided turkey for the dinner. The meal is also being supported by the Keystone Conference Center and Vail Epic Promise.
The dinner at Father Dyer Church takes place from 4-7 p.m., at 310 Wellington Road in Breckenridge. The meal is being sponsored by Building Hope Summit County and Mi Casa Mexican Restaurant & Cantina.
With both meals, participants are being asked to wear facial coverings, maintain physical distance and follow virus protocols.
