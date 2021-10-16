Local historians release book on Country Boy Mine

“Country Boy Mine, Breckenridge, Colorado, 1881-1994” tells the story of the titular mine located in Breckenridge and the role of zinc in the mining economy. The book was released in September 2021.

Bill Fountain/Courtesy photo

Local historians Bill Fountain and Sandra F. Mather have written another book about the mining history of Summit County. Released last month, “Country Boy Mine, Breckenridge, Colorado, 1881-1994” tells the story of the titular mine located in Breckenridge and the role of zinc in the mining economy.

The duo wrote “Chasing the Dream: John B. Traylor and the B&B Mines, Inc.” in 2020, and next year they plan to release “Chasing the Dream: Ghosts Towns, Historic Sites, Post Offices and Train Stops.”

The book is available to purchase at the County Boy Mine, the Summit Historical Society and the Breckenridge Heritage Alliance for $15.