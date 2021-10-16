Local historians release book on Country Boy Mine
Local historians Bill Fountain and Sandra F. Mather have written another book about the mining history of Summit County. Released last month, “Country Boy Mine, Breckenridge, Colorado, 1881-1994” tells the story of the titular mine located in Breckenridge and the role of zinc in the mining economy.
The duo wrote “Chasing the Dream: John B. Traylor and the B&B Mines, Inc.” in 2020, and next year they plan to release “Chasing the Dream: Ghosts Towns, Historic Sites, Post Offices and Train Stops.”
The book is available to purchase at the County Boy Mine, the Summit Historical Society and the Breckenridge Heritage Alliance for $15.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible.
Now more than ever, your financial support is critical to help us keep our communities informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having on our residents and businesses. Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.
Your donation will be used exclusively to support quality, local journalism.