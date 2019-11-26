Local lawyer Joseph D. Bloch becomes a member of the Million Dollar Advocates Forum

Joseph D. Bloch, founding attorney of Bloch & Chapleau, has been accepted into the Million Dollar Advocates Forum.

Photo courtesy of Bloch & Chapleau

FRISCO — Denver, Vail Valley and Summit County lawyer Joseph D. Bloch has been certified as a member of the Million Dollar Advocates Forum, a prestigious group of trial lawyers of which fewer than 1% of U.S. lawyers are members. According to a press release by the forum, “membership is limited to attorneys who have won million and multimillion dollar verdicts, awards and settlements.”

Bloch graduated from California Western School of Law and is the founding attorney of Bloch & Chapleau, which has offices in Frisco, Denver, Vail Valley and Park Meadows. Over the past 30 years, he has built his specialties in personal injury, ski accidents, recreational injuries, auto and motorcycle accidents business law and civil litigation.

Bloch has been successful in winning cases against large corporations for misconduct including Vail Resorts and State Farm, according to the release. Bloch also has a background in ski racing, so he is especially thorough in his ski and snowboard injury cases, the release stated.