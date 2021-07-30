Local mountain athlete Grace Staberg launches ‘Alpine Start’ podcast
Local professional ski mountaineer and mountain athlete Grace Staberg launched her new Alpine Start podcast this month.
Via the podcast — which is available on Spotify, Apple Podcasts and other listening mediums — the Silverthorne resident and U.S. ski mountaineer Staberg explores the limits of human performance and life outside of sport with some of the biggest names in the endurance scene.
“I truly cannot wait to share the love and wisdom of the endurance community with you all,” Staberg said in an Instagram post announcing the podcast. “The people brought into my life through sport have done nothing but better it.”
Staberg’s first episode is with her coach and Breckenridge local Joe Howdyshell, the head coach of the U.S. Ski Mountaineering Association. On the episode, Staberg and Howdyshell talk about the recent announcement of ski mountaineering’s inclusion at the 2026 Winter Olympics in Italy, endurance training and sustainable approaches to sport.
