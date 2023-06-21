Local nonprofits invited to apply for annual grant funding from Summit County towns

Local nonprofits can now apply for 2024 project grants from the towns of Breckenridge, Dillon, Frisco and Silverthorne, according to a news release.

The deadline to submit applications for consideration this fall is Aug. 16. Applications will be accepted from all Summit County nonprofit organizations that are tax exempt under the provisions provided by sections 501(c)3 and 170(b)1(A)(i.V.I.) of the Internal Revenue Code.

Both cash and in-kind grant applications will be a part of this process, and it is the towns’ sole funding opportunity for 2024. Nonprofit organizations are asked to submit applications electronically at SummitGrants.com .

Nonprofit organizations may access the current funding application, in-kind requests and guidelines on any of the towns’ websites.