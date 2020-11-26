Local nonprofits receive $25K from El Pomar Foundation

The El Pomar Foundation has granted $25,000 to Summit County nonprofit groups.

The Summit County Child Care Resource & Referral Agency of Dillon received a regional merit grant of $20,000 for general operating support, and the Family & Intercultural Resource Center of Silverthorne received another regional merit grant of $5,000 for general operating support.

The two grants were among 12 allocations to nonprofit organizations in the High Country region approved at the foundation’s October trustees meeting.

To view a full listing of El Pomar’s funds and grant making areas, visit ElPomar.org/grant-making.