Local nonprofits receive $25K from El Pomar Foundation
The El Pomar Foundation has granted $25,000 to Summit County nonprofit groups.
The Summit County Child Care Resource & Referral Agency of Dillon received a regional merit grant of $20,000 for general operating support, and the Family & Intercultural Resource Center of Silverthorne received another regional merit grant of $5,000 for general operating support.
The two grants were among 12 allocations to nonprofit organizations in the High Country region approved at the foundation’s October trustees meeting.
To view a full listing of El Pomar’s funds and grant making areas, visit ElPomar.org/grant-making.
