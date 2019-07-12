Local Re/Max agent named among ‘America’s Best’ on annual Real Trends list

Laurie Williams

Courtesy photo

BRECKENRIDGE — Laurie Williams, with Re/Max Properties of the Summit, is named on Real Trends’ list of “America’s Best Real Estate Professionals.”

The list includes real estate agents who closed at least 50 transactions or $20 million in sales volume in 2018. Williams had $20.4 million in sales volume in 2018.

Williams, who has more than 15 years of experience in the Summit County market, has been named to the list five times in the past six years, according to a news release.