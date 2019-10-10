Local snowboarder Lauren Weibert to host Deaflympics fundraiser at Highside Brewing

Lauren Weibert throws a method off a hip hit at Woodward Copper at Copper Mountain Resort.

Chad Otterstrom / Special to The Daily

FRISCO — Summit County local snowboarder Lauren Weibert will be hosting a fundraising party from 6-9 p.m. Monday, Oct. 14, at Highside Brewing to help send her to the Winter Deaflympics.

The Breckenridge resident will compete for the United States from Dec. 12-21 in Valtellina-Valchiaveena, Italy.

The $20 cover charge at the door covers the party, which will include free beer and five raffle tickets. Additional tickets also can be purchased. Raffle prizes include an Arbor Clovis 161 snowboard, Switchback bindings, snowboard boots, skate shoes, miscellaneous clothing, Coal Headwear items and more.

Weibert is hoping to raise at least $500 at the party to cover transportation and outside costs for the Deaflympics, such as shuttle and baggage fees.

Weibert also competed at the 2015 Winter Deaflympics in Russia and brought home two Olympic medals: a gold in slopestyle and a silver in snowboardcross. The International Olympic Committee-sanctioned competition has been held every four years since 1942. It is the second-oldest international multisport event in the world.

“The Deaflympics is an incredible experience that brings together athletes who face communication barriers from all over the world and allows us to compete on a level playing field, and I love being a part of it,” Weibert wrote in an email.

Weibert is participating in the fundraiser because the USA Deaf Sports Federation is not federally funded. Also, medal winners do not receive payouts at the Deaflympics. In comparison, a gold medal Olympian and Paralympian will earn $37,500.