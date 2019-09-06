Local students participate in CMC First Ascent program
First Ascent, a free weeklong residential program for ninth and 10th graders, brought 35 students to the Colorado Mountain College Leadville campus in June to build trust, solve problems, work on teams and gain confidence in the outdoors, according to a news release.
The group rock climbed at Camp Hale, hiked Colorado’s highest peak Mount Elbert and rafted the Arkansas River while learning what it takes to be a leader and a team player, according to the release.
Corbin Finley, of Breckenridge, and Emily Carisch, of Dillon, participated in the program.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
Local