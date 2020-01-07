Local women’s group to host breakfast fundraiser Jan. 26

The local chapter of the Philanthropic Education Organization is hosting a breakfast fundraiser from 9 a.m. to noon Sunday, Jan. 26, at the Elks Lodge in Silverthorne, 1321 Blue River Parkway.

Tickets are $12 for adults and $6 for children. Breakfast includes eggs, biscuits and gravy, sweet rolls and bacon.

The international group celebrates the advancement of women and works to educate women through scholarships, grants, awards and loans.

For tickets, contact Alicia Dunn at aliciadunn511@gmail.com or 970-389-6915.