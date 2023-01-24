Local women’s philanthropic organization to host fundraising breakfast in Silverthorne

A local chapter of an international women’s organization is hosting a fundraising breakfast from 9 a.m. to noon on Sunday, Feb. 5, in Silverthorne.

The breakfast is at Elks Lodge #2561 located at 1321 Blue River Parkway. Tickets bought in advance are $15 for adults. Tickets bought at the door are $18 for adults, and children ages 12 and younger are $8.

For advanced tickets, contact Carol Goodwin at 970-389-4977 or email carolg2u@comcast.net .

Proceeds will benefit local women’s scholarships.

Called P.E.O., the group is an international women’s organization that focuses on the education and advancement of women, according to a press release from the local chapter.