12 Summit County families complete 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten reading challenge

A preschooler named Kjell poses with a librarian to show off her 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten certificate.

Photo from Summit County Library

The Summit County Library graduated its first class of preschoolers who managed to read 1,000 books in one year.

Twelve families successfully completed the 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten program, which launched in January 2020. The program challenges local preschoolers and their families to read 1,000 books before they reach kindergarten in hopes of developing a love of reading among local children.

In total, the library enrolled 138 participants in the program last year. For 2021, the library is opening the program to new participants and those who weren’t able to complete the challenge in 2020.

According to a news release, families can sign up for the program at any time throughout the year. For every 100 books a child reads, library staff will give the student a reward and a free book. Families can pick up their prize at their library. Library staff also can deliver the prize to the family’s home in an effort to minimize contact due to the pandemic.

To participate, families can download the Beanstack app on their phone, register at SummitCountyLibraries.beanstack.org or register in-person at the nearest library. The library also offers paper reading logs to families that don’t have access to a computer or smartphone.