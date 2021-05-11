12- to 15-year-olds can now get vaccinated

On Monday, May 10, the Food and Drug Administration officially gave the stamp of approval for the Pfizer vaccine to be administered to 12- to 15-year-olds.

According to a news release from the FDA, the vaccine has met the criteria needed to amend the emergency-use authorization to include the new age group. The release said “the known and potential benefits of this vaccine in individuals 12 years of age and older outweigh the known and potential risks, supporting the vaccine’s use in this population.”

During the Summit Board of County Commissioners’ work session Tuesday, May 11, Summit County spokesperson Nicole Valentine said the county hoped to work this segment of the population into its vaccination event Thursday, May 13. Valentine said the county would likely send out an alert to community members once details are finalized.

Valentine also said more spots would be opened up at a couple of vaccination events at Summit High School and Summit Middle School.

Find more information about the vaccine for providers , recipients and caregivers at FDA.gov.