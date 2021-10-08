13 students test positive for COVID-19 in Summit Middle School outbreak

Thirteen students from Summit Middle School have tested positive for COVID-19, according to a news release from the Summit County Public Health Department. A majority of the students in the outbreak are not eligible for the vaccine because of their age, and those who are eligible were reported as unvaccinated.

The release reported that several of the students who tested positive went to school multiple days while presenting symptoms, and some of the students attended school four or more days while having symptoms. Those who have symptoms of COVID-19, whether vaccinated or unvaccinated, should get tested and isolate. County health officials emphasized that even though allergies and wildfire smoke can cause similar symptoms, the only way to rule out the virus is to get tested.

County health officials continue to investigate the outbreak. In the meantime, parents are encouraged to help track their students’ symptoms and keep them home when they are showing any signs of sickness.