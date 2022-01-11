16 town council and 2 mayoral seats are up for election across Summit County in April

Brooke Dames, of Summit Cove, drops off her ballot at Dillon Town Hall on Nov. 2, 2021. Every town in the county has multiple council seats up for election in April.

Jason Connolly/For the Summit Daily News

Municipal elections are quickly approaching on April 5, and Summit County’s town councils will all have multiple seats up for election.

There is still time for interested town residents to run. Petitions for prospective candidates are available through the town clerk’s office at each town and are due back by 5 p.m. Jan. 24.

Petitions are required to have a certain number of signatures from registered voters whose primary residence is within the municipality in which the election will be held. The number of signatures required differs for each town and is outlined in the petition packets.

Prospective voters can check their Colorado registration information at GoVoteColorado.gov to ensure it is correct ahead of the election.

Ballots will be mailed to registered voters the week of March 14 and must be received by the town clerk’s office at each town by 7 p.m. April 5, which is Election Day.

Blue River

The Blue River Board of Trustees has three four-year seats up for election.

Town Manager Michelle Eddy said the seats for trustees Dan Cleary and Ken Robertson are term-limited and open, and trustee Ted Pilling has pulled a petition for reelection. Aside from Pilling, one other town resident has pulled a petition as of Tuesday, Jan. 11.

Since Blue River’s town hall is closed to the public, anyone interested in running should contact Eddy at michelle@townofblueriver.org . Additional information can be found at TownOfBlueRiver.Colorado.gov .

Breckenridge

The Breckenridge Town Council has three four-year seats up for election.

Town Clerk Helen Cospolich said Erin Gigliello’s seat is term-limited, and incumbent Carol Saade, who was appointed to a partial term in 2020, pulled a petition to return to council. Cospolich said Dennis Kuhn has not indicated interest in running at this time. Aside from Saade, one other Breckenridge resident has pulled a petition as of Tuesday.

Additional information for prospective candidates can be found at TownOfBreckenridge.com .

Dillon

The Dillon Town Council has three seats up for election, as well as its mayoral seat, all for four-year terms.

Town spokesperson Kerstin Anderson said Mayor Carolyn Skowyra has already submitted her petition for reelection, and one other town resident has pulled a petition. Incumbent Jennifer Barchers and one additional town resident have pulled petitions for council seats. Renee Imamura and Karen Kaminski’s seats are the other two up for reelection, and neither have pulled petitions as of Tuesday.

Anderson noted that candidates must be residents in the town of Dillon, and Summit Cove and Dillon Valley are in unincorporated Summit County.

Additional information about Dillon’s election can be found at DillonCo.gov .

Frisco

The Frisco Town Council has three seats up for election.

Town Clerk Deborah Wohlmuth said incumbent Andy Held has pulled a petition for reelection, and six other Frisco residents have pulled petitions, as well. Dan Fallon and Melissa Sherburne’s seats are the other two up for reelection on council, and neither have pulled petitions as of Tuesday.

Additional information on Frisco’s municipal election can be found at FriscoGov.com .

Silverthorne

The Silverthorne Town Council has four seats up for election, as well as its mayoral seat.

Town spokesperson Kim Jardim said the mayor and the three council candidates with the most votes will serve a four-year term, and the council candidate with the fourth most votes will serve a two-year term to finish out Tanya Shattuck’s term after she moved out of state.

Jardim said Mayor Ann-Mari Sandquist and council member Kelly Baldwin have pulled petitions for reelection, as well as six other town residents as of Tuesday. The other seats up for election are for council members Derrick Fowler, who is term-limited, and Kevin McDonald, who has decided not to run again.

Additional information on Silverthorne’s municipal election is available at Silverthorne.org .