175 arrested during Super Bowl DUI enforcement period

A total of 175 impaired drivers were arrested during the Colorado Department of Transportation’s Super Bowl DUI enforcement period, according to CDOT.

The enforcement period ran from Feb. 5-8 and included 95 law enforcement agencies from around the state. The 175 arrests represents a significant decrease from 229 arrests during the same period last year.

The Colorado Springs Police Department (19 arrests), Denver Police Department (16) and El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (12) recorded the highest number of arrests during the period. The Silverthorne Police Department and the local Colorado State Patrol troop recorded one arrest each.

“Our increased enforcement efforts are intended to create a heightened awareness of DUI patrols during holidays and events when impaired driving is more likely to occur,” Colorado State Patrol Chief Matthew Packard said in a news release. “We want you to know we are proactively looking for drivers under the influence and that our increased presence encourages you to make a plan so you never drive impaired. People often think a quick drive home after drinking is the simplest way to end the night, but the consequences of this reckless and selfish choice can be life-changing. Our goal isn’t to make arrests but to save lives from the aftermath of an impaired driving crash.”