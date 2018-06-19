19 locals complete 2018 Leadership Summit program
June 19, 2018
Nineteen people representing 15 community businesses, government agencies and local nonprofits graduated from Leadership Summit's class of 2018 program on May 17, according to a news release from the group.
Administered through Colorado Mountain College, the leadership program has been a part of Summit County for more than a decade. It's designed to educate community and business leaders with experiences that will increase their awareness, develop leadership skills and motivate them to be actively engaged in Summit County.
Participants meet one day a month September through May with over 60 hours of interactive professional development. Sessions include leadership training, interactive communication workshops, site visits and panel discussions.
Local leaders meet with Leadership Summit participants to discuss regional issues such as affordable housing, cost of living, economic development, mental health and more. Participants can apply their experiences from the program to their businesses and communities.
For more information on Leadership Summit's class of 2019, which begins September 2018, contact Colorado Mountain College at 970-989-1320, ColoradoMountainCollege.com or bit.ly/2HZEBR.
