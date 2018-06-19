 19 locals complete 2018 Leadership Summit program | SummitDaily.com

19 locals complete 2018 Leadership Summit program

Summit Daily staff report
news@summitdaily.com
Special to the Daily

The 2018 class of Leadership Summit graduated on May 17. Participants came from local businesses, government offices and nonprofit organizations, including SaxonCantrell, Timberline Learning Center, Copper Mountain and Summit County government. They are (back row, from left) Thomas Chambers, Suzanne Lifgren, Leslie Davis, Nikki Moore, Matt Voegtle and Sheri Weinman, (front row) Mike Nathan, Chris Stellato, Jay Nelson, Suzanne Kenney, Bryan Webinger, Hanna Penny, Ryne Scholl, Caroline Bailey, Bill Blair and Kathy Stang, program administrator. Not pictured are Moya Callahan, Whitney Henceroth, Jessica Hoover and Blair McGary.

Nineteen people representing 15 community businesses, government agencies and local nonprofits graduated from Leadership Summit's class of 2018 program on May 17, according to a news release from the group.

Administered through Colorado Mountain College, the leadership program has been a part of Summit County for more than a decade. It's designed to educate community and business leaders with experiences that will increase their awareness, develop leadership skills and motivate them to be actively engaged in Summit County.

Participants meet one day a month September through May with over 60 hours of interactive professional development. Sessions include leadership training, interactive communication workshops, site visits and panel discussions.

Local leaders meet with Leadership Summit participants to discuss regional issues such as affordable housing, cost of living, economic development, mental health and more. Participants can apply their experiences from the program to their businesses and communities.

For more information on Leadership Summit's class of 2019, which begins September 2018, contact Colorado Mountain College at 970-989-1320, ColoradoMountainCollege.com or bit.ly/2HZEBR.