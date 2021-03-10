2 Summit County residents died from COVID-19 in February

Two more Summit County residents have died from COVID-19, according to a news release from Summit County Public Health. The deaths occurred on Feb. 5 and 6. There have now been a total of at least six deaths in Summit County from COVID-19, according to Summit Daily News records.

There are discrepancies between the state and county’s death statistics and previous reporting by the Summit Daily. The county’s website currently lists seven total deaths among COVID-19 cases, however the Summit Daily previously has reported four deaths due to COVID-19 in addition to two individuals who were positive for COVID-19 but died of other causes — the same information provided by the county in a news release Dec. 28 . With the addition of the two deaths reported Wednesday, that would bring the total deaths related to the virus to eight, with six of those people dying as a direct result of the virus.

County officials didn’t respond to questions about the discrepancies, the age and genders of the individuals who died last month or their specific causes of death.

Summit County receives information on total deaths related to the virus from the Colorado Electronic Disease Reporting System database. Deaths caused directly by COVID-19 are reported by the Colorado Department of Public Health & Environment’s Vital Statistics Program, which determines a single underlying cause of death based on what is written on the death certificate and in what order.