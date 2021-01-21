2nd commissioner town hall to focus on vaccine distribution, safety, efficacy

Summit County’s new commissioners will be hosting their second town hall event at noon Friday, Jan. 22, on Facebook.

This week’s town hall will be focused on the county’s approach to vaccine distribution, safety and efficacy, public health spokesperson Nicole Valentine said.

The town hall also will feature a guest who will share their experience receiving the vaccine, Valentine said. People will have the opportunity to ask the commissioners questions by joining the Zoom meeting.

The link to the Zoom meeting is posted to the event listing on the county’s Facebook page. The town hall also will be broadcast on Facebook live. Officials will post the recording of the event on Facebook.com/summitcountygov for those who are unable to attend live.