2nd Summit school board member resigns

Summit School District Board of Education member Isabel Rodriguez resigned earlier this week, according to board member Gloria Quintero, who made the announcement at a special board meeting Thursday, June 10.

Rodriguez wasn’t present during the meeting’s opening roll call, and Quintero said Rodriguez submitted her letter of resignation Tuesday, June 8.

Rodriguez was one of three board members who previously voted to renew former superintendent Marion Smith Jr.’s contract and one of two board members to vote against the decision to appoint Chief Academic Officer Mary Kay Doré as acting superintendent until an interim superintendent is hired.

Rodriguez was appointed to the board in March 2020 to fill a seat left vacant following the resignation of then-President Bonnie Ward. Rodriguez’s term was set to expire in November.

Rodriguez is the second board member to resign this year, after Virginia “Gini” Bradley resigned her seat in March.

At a May 13 school board meeting, the board split 3-3 on which candidate should fill the vacant seat. Board President Kate Hudnut ultimately made the decision, appointing former school board member Lisa Webster.