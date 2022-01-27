3 new hotels open on the north side of Summit County

The Vue Rooftop Restaurant & Bar is pictured on the fourth floor of the Homewood Suites by Hilton in Dillon on Nov. 27. The new upscale restaurant and hotel are now open.

Jenna deJong/Summit Daily News

Summit County is continuing to grow, and as it does, new hotels are cropping up on the north side of the community in Silverthorne and Dillon in preparation for a higher volume of visitors. While these businesses support the county’s tourism industry, each one also has homegrown roots that cater to locals.

Homewood Suites by Hilton

One of the newest hotels to open is Homewood Suites by Hilton at 122 Lake Dillon Drive in Dillon. Many of the hotel’s amenities — such as the soon-to-be-offered grocery pickup, daily hot breakfast buffet, 24-hour fitness room and on-site laundry — were curated to create a hybrid experience between a traditional hotel and an Airbnb stay, but the entire project was the brainstorm of a local.

Director of Sales Vivian Shaw said the hotel sits on the site of what used to be a gas station owned by Danny Eilts’ family. Shaw said Eilts moved to the county in his teenage years and had a long-term goal of building a hotel with a rooftop bar on the site. Today, Eilts is a partner in the project and has helped bring not just Homewood Suites to life but also The Vue Rooftop & Bar.

Shaw said his vision and the installation of the hotel has been a game changer for the north side of the county.

“The location itself is a prime location because of the 360-degree (view). … Almost from any spot in this building is an incredible view,” Shaw said.

Not only are The Vue’s scenic views available to residents and guests, the restaurant also partners with local establishments each month. On the first Tuesday of every month, it donates a portion of its proceeds to a local nonprofit. Tuesdays also feature local musicians, and the restaurant partners with local breweries and wineries to feature a pairing dinner.

In addition, Shaw said the hotel has partnered with the town of Dillon in various ways. One of those was to offer discounted rates for those participating its upcoming Pabst Pond Hockey Tournament hosted on Dillon Reservoir.

The hotel and restaurant opened for business Jan. 5. The hotel can be reached by calling 970-455-1600.

Hotel Indigo in Silverthorne is one of the latest hotels to open on the north side of Summit County. It officially opened Jan. 6.

Hotel Indigo/Courtesy photo

Hotel Indigo

Also making its debut earlier this month was Hotel Indigo at 375 Blue River Parkway in Silverthorne. Director of Sales Ashley Hoppe said the hotel by Hilton took steps to honor the town of Silverthorne.

Some of those subtle nods to the town can be found in its design. Hoppe said the interior of the building has a lot of gold accents that play homage to the region’s mining history. In addition, the team recruited renowned artist Simon Beck to create snow patterns, which were photographed for the guest rooms.

“In each of our rooms — we have 111 rooms — there’s a picture of him actually actively doing the patterns, and if you really look at the picture closely, you can actually see him in the picture as this little dot making these crazy patterns in the snow,” Hoppe said.

Artwork from Summit County artists is also hung in the hotel and is for sale for guests who want to take a piece of the community home with them.

The community connection goes further than the decor, though. Hoppe said the hotel has a marketplace that sells sandwiches and cookies from Enza’s Delicatessen and Market, located across the street, as well as beer from Pug Ryan’s Brewery. Kúcu Tequila Bistro, the latest venture from serial restaurateur Tim Applegate, also recently opened and features beer from Angry James Brewing Co.

The finishing touch of the hotel’s depth in the community is in its latest partnership with Summit Advocates. Hoppe said the hotel is partnering with the nonprofit to offer women in tough situations a highly discounted rate on their hotel rooms if they need emergency refuge.

Hoppe said she’s excited about what each of these new hotels, plus other developments, are bringing to the north side of the county.

“I just think that it’s really neat that it’s just changing the identity of Silverthorne,” Hoppe said. “Between The Pad, Bluebird Market, Homewood Suites and ourselves, it’s really giving this heartbeat to Silverthorne that it’s never experienced before, and I’m really excited to show it off.”

Hotel Indigo can be reached by calling 970-485-6262.

Patrons enjoy a drink at A-Bar inside of The Pad in Silverthorne at its soft opening Nov. 24. The Pad is a new boutique hostel that features A-Bar and a new Graze & Torreys brick-and-mortar location.

Stephanie Strauss/Courtesy photo

The Pad

Also open for business is The Pad, a boutique hostel-hotel hybrid launched by locals Lynne and Rob Baer. The hotel offers a variety of shared and private room options to accommodate the needs and interests of different types of travelers.

Like Homewood Suites and Hotel Indigo, The Pad has a few personal touches that speak to Summit County. Those can be found in its local art installations throughout the building, a new restaurant called A-Bar and a new storefront for ​​Graze & Torreys eatery.

The Pad is at 491 Rainbow Drive in Silverthorne and can be reached at 970-445-7767.