4 outbreaks reported at workforce housing, area restaurants over the past week
The Summit County Public Health Department reported four outbreaks last week at the following locations:
- Seven cases at Breckenridge Terrace Building B in Breckenridge
- Two cases at Breckenridge Terrace Building C in Breckenridge
- Three cases at Arapahoe Cafe & Pub in Dillon
- Three cases at Tocko in Frisco
Find a complete list of ongoing outbreaks at SummitCountyCo.gov/1408/outbreaks.
