46 Summit residents return from Europe after raising $23K for Breckenridge Music Festival

Forty-six Summit County travelers who departed in September for a 13-day trip to Portugal and raised over $23,000 for the Breckenridge Music Festival are now home, according to the nonprofit organization.

The fundraising arm of the BMF, Applause!, organized the trip, which began in Lisbon and continued north to Porto, the center of the port wine trade.

In Porto, the group boarded a ship and traveled along the Douro River through Portugal's wine country to Madrid, their final destination.

Along the way, they stopped in Obidos and Nazare, a beach town on the Atlantic Ocean.

Other highlights included the Avessada Winery, where the group was greeted by Louis Barros, the fifth-generation owner of the winery and got to pick grapes in the vineyard, followed by a five-course luncheon, paired with several wines.

"Portugal is a country of unexpected surprises for a first-time visitor like myself, with unforgettable scenery, picturesque towns, delicious wines, almond and olive groves, and all things made of cork, their most important export," Jean Lawson, one of the travelers, said in a news release.

"One of the most interesting experiences cruising on the Douro was inching through the six locks, as you could almost reach out and touch the walls on either side as we slowly made our way to the next stage. One of the locks was the deepest in Europe," she noted.

The BMF's fundraising arm expects to sponsor several social events during this winter and to offer another travel opportunity next year.

For more go to, BreckenridgeMusicFestival.com.