47 Centura Health employees placed on unpaid leave for not complying with state vaccination requirement

Oct. 31 marked the deadline for the Colorado Board of Health’s requirement that staff at health care facilities and hospitals be fully vaccinated. A couple of days later, Centura Health spokesperson Brent Boyer confirmed that the organization that runs St. Anthony Summit Hospital in Frisco is fully compliant.

According to Boyer’s email, 99.7% of the health system’s caregivers across Colorado and western Kansas have received their COVID-19 vaccine or a medical or religious exemption.

Boyer said the number of noncompliant employees continues to fall and that as of Thursday, Nov. 4, only 47 employees across the health system were unvaccinated without a medical or religious exemption. Boyer said these employees were placed on unpaid administrative leave and noted that Centura is working with these individuals “to take action to avoid loss of employment as a result of the state’s vaccine mandate.”

Over the summer, the health system encouraged its staff members to get vaccinated by offering a $500 appreciation bonus to those who got their shot by mid-August.

In his email, Boyer noted that Centura prepared for this mandate to ensure that patients and communities were not disrupted during the transition.

Boyer said he did not have numbers for how much of St. Anthony Summit Hospital’s staff was compliant with the measure.