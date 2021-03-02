5-star businesses now can operate in level blue
The state has vaccinated 70% of its 70-and-older population, meaning five-star certified businesses in Summit County now can operate under level blue restrictions, according to the Summit County Public Health Department.
For restaurants, that means 50% capacity or up to 175 people, whichever is fewer. Gyms and fitness centers can operate at the same capacity as restaurants. Personal service businesses can operate at 50% capacity or up to 50 people, whichever is fewer, remaining unchanged from level yellow restrictions.
Some restaurant owners have been critical of the 6-foot spacing requirement between tables, saying it puts them at a standstill in terms of capacity.
Even with loosening restrictions, the requirement won’t go away anytime soon. According to the state’s website, restaurants are held to the 6-foot distance rule throughout the dial. In level green, the capacity is set at 50% with up to 500 people, whichever is fewer.
