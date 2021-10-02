70-year-old woman dies from COVID-19, marking county’s 5th COVID death

A 70-year-old Summit County woman died on Sept. 21 from COVID-19, according to Summit County Public Health Director Amy Wineland. The woman was not vaccinated.

The woman is the fifth person to die from COVID-19 in Summit County, while five others have tested positive after death. Some that have died of other causes include a 37-year-old Summit County man who died Aug. 17 at his residence and later tested positive for COVID-19. The death was not caused by COVID-19, according to the Summit County coroner; however, it is counted as a death among cases of the virus to align with the way the state tracks death data.

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment records the deaths of people who died from COVID-19 as well as those who died and had the virus.