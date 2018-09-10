9/11 remembrance ceremony to be held in Breckenridge

Residents and visitors alike are invited to attend a community ceremony in Breckenridge on Tuesday in remembrance of those who lost their lives on Sept. 11, 2001.

The Red, White and Blue Fire Protection District and the Breckenridge Police Department are hosting the event in memory of the 17-year anniversary of the attacks. In 2009, President Barack Obama signed a law making Sept. 11 a National Day of Service and Remembrance.

The event will begin at 9 a.m. at the Blue River Plaza, and will include a flag raising ceremony by members of the combined Honor Guard to remember those who made the ultimate sacrifice.