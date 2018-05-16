A benefit house concert will be held for the Summit Musicians Relief Fund on

A benefit house concert for the Summit Musicians Relief Fund will be held on the evening of Wednesday, May 23. The concert will feature the "SunDog Twins," Will Clipman and Leon Littlebird, who perform music steeped in ancestral music and Native American tradition. The concert is sponsored by Joan Houlton and Meredith Van Dyne, and refreshments will be served.

The Summit Musicians Relief Fund is a non-profit that helps local musicians deal with financial hardships created by major medical events through benefit concerts and silent auctions. The organization was founded by Leon Littlebird and the late Arnie J. Green after both musicians battled leukemia. Green passed in 2015, but Littlebird and the local community have kept the fund going to help other musicians in need.

The May 23 concert will be held at 7 p.m. at a house in Keystone. To RSVP and for directions to the house concert, please e-mail rkjkey@gmail.com.